MEDICAL DRUG SHORTAGE CONCERN

Inconsistency in supplying of medical drugs to major hospitals, health centers and aid posts around the country has caused major setback to the health authority at the provincial and district level as patients are not treated well.

The Eastern Highlands Public Health Director and acting CEO Dr Max Manape said, this is the prolonged problem with the health sector which supplier needs to improve by reviewing its drug supply chain strategy and supply medical drugs constantly and on time.

Dr Max Manape said, free health care policy is an important policy introduced by the national Government for the people of PNG and the contractor or supplier must live up to it and improve the mechanism and supply medical drugs constantly for them to serve the people diligently.

“There’s no record of drugs coming in and there’s lots of drugs missing,” Manape said.

At the moment hospitals and clinics are having low supply of basic medical drugs and this has affected their operation in serving patients.

The North Goroka urban clinic and Lopi clinic who are serving 750 to 800 patients on a daily basis are facing similar issues with the shortage of basic medical drugs, which was revealed by the Goroka District Health Manager Kamsy Yamba.