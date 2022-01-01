SHP 9s teamlists and pools released

The Southern Highlands Provincial 9s Tournament has grown to become the biggest rugby league 9s tournament in the country with 32 teams from the Highlands region, NCD and Morobe registered to take part.

The 2021 SHP 9s is one of the most anticipated tournaments in the region in recent times and the excitement is growing among the rugby league faithful in the Southern Highlands.

The 32 teams have been grouped in 8 different pools of four teams. Their draws and timing will be released this Sunday.

The organising committee thanked Sponsors, the Southern Highlands Provincial Government, Ipwenz Constructions, MRDC, Heli Solutions, Cane Constructions, Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited and Mount Lemina Lodge whose contribution make the games a success.

Artwork: Waga Kane – Wepio Media