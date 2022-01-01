26.7 C
Port Moresby
January 8, 2022

Highlands News Papua New Guinea Rugby League Sport

SHP 9s teamlists and pools released

by EMTV Online349

The Southern Highlands Provincial 9s Tournament has grown to become the biggest rugby league 9s tournament in the country with 32 teams from the Highlands region, NCD and Morobe registered to take part.

The 2021 SHP 9s is one of the most anticipated tournaments in the region in recent times and the excitement is growing among the rugby league faithful in the Southern Highlands.

The 32 teams have been grouped in 8 different pools of four teams. Their draws and timing will be released this Sunday.

The organising committee thanked Sponsors, the Southern Highlands Provincial Government, Ipwenz Constructions, MRDC, Heli Solutions, Cane Constructions, Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited and Mount Lemina Lodge whose contribution make the games a success.

Artwork: Waga Kane – Wepio Media

EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

Related posts

Parliament Clerk Visits Tauruba Village, Central Province

EMTV Online

Two Weeks to Finals of Bomana Off-Season Rugby League

Theckla Gunga

Betelnut ban-related killings spark unrest

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!