Kua meets SINOPEC

Petroleum Minister Kerenga Kua accompanied Prime Minister James Marape to Beijing and held a separate meeting with Senior Vice President of Chinese Petroleum giant SINOPEC.

They discussed various aspects of Petroleum business in PNG and how best SINOPEC can partner in the opportunities in upstream and downstream processing, as well as their interest to buy Liquefied Natural Gas from Papua LNG Project and the P’nyang Gas development Project.

SINOPEC as a foundation LNG buyer of PNG LNG with 2 Million Tonnes Per Annum on a 20 years contract is again very keen on more long term LNG contract for the PNG LNG Projects, which is about to enter FEED mid this year.

Minister Kua committed to help with their entry into Papua New Guinea’s petroleum industry in a more broad intent and urged them to partner with PNG’s National Oil Company, Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd.