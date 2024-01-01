UNIVERSITY OF GOROKA TO GRADUATE 1580 TEACHERS THIS YEAR

By: Vicky Baunke

THERE is a national demand of graduating 1200 teachers every year to meet the increasing number of education in the country and the University of Goroka has so far graduated 600 teachers annually to address the teachers demand according to research.

This statement was announced by University of Goroka Chancellor Mr Joe Wemin before officially opening the University’s 27th Graduation ceremony open yesterday at the National Sports Institute in Goroka Eastern Highlands Province.

However, a total of 1580 students will be graduating at the University of Goroka this year from both the Education and content cohorts while 874 graduated yesterday with 719 content students to graduate today.

Yesterdays Graduation saw students from the school of Education including Post graduates graduating with diplomas and degree certificates and Masters.

Speaking to students at the graduation was Minister for Education and Usino Bundi MP Jimmy Uguro.

MP Uguro who also has comes from a teaching background as a primary school teacher challenged the graduands to create unity in a multicultural PNG with 800 different languages and not be afraid to serve the nation as ambassadors of the Education Department and the University of Goroka.

He encouraged the graduands not just to be professionals and qualified teachers but educated individuals that can make a change in the community as qualified and educated.

MP Uguro encouraged the graduands to make use of the teaching certificates and years of studies at the University to not just be qualified teachers but create an educated population that will unite the country despite the cultural diversity.

Mr Uguro commended the University of Goroka’s staff and management for producing a fine batch of Secondary School teachers into the country to meet the demand for teachers and to ensure an educated population in the country.

He said in line with the Marape -Rosso government’s vision to improve the education system in the country where education will reach children as early as 4 years old through early childhood education and to raise the bar of education for teachers in early childhood and all teachers to degree level.

He said as schools and teachers do play the important role to provide the human resource of the country.

University of Goroka Vice Chancellor Dr Teng Waninga said unlike in previous years this year’s graduands from the University of Goroka will be receiving their teaching certificates along with their degree certificates thanks to the partnership with the Education Department and highlighted that this year enrolment will increase to 1500 to meet the demand of teachers in the country and in line with the University’s graduation theme to produce quality teachers for quality learning.

Dr Waninga commended the students for making it through their final year of studies despite the emergency at the University where most of the dormitories were destroyed during an earthquake.

He also commended the students for their perseverance and acknowledged parents, sponsors and partners in contributing towards creating the future of PNG with the graduating of 874 secondary school teachers into the teaching workforce of the country.

The second batch of 719 students from the content cohort will graduate today at the National Sports Institute in Goroka with Minister for Labour and Employment MP Kessy Sawang as guest honor at the graduation.