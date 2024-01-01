AKEM URGES LAGAIP TO HOUSE PORGERA REFUGEES

Lagaip MP Aimos Akem has urged his people to accommodate all refugees especially from Porgera into their homes and villages as they are in need of food and shelter now.

Akem said Porgera has looked after the people of Lagaip and other neighboring Districts for so long and now is about time, people of Lagaip to payback and accommodate them when they are in desperate need.

Akem also called for peace among the tribes and neighboring tribes within the district itself.

He also appealed to the refugees not to take their fight to Lagaip district, but live peacefully among the people who were willing to accommodate them.

“The fight is happening in Porgera so Lagaip and other districts must be respected,” Akem said.

Akem made this call after influx of refugees from the Porgera flooding into the Lagaip district

“We all must encourage peace in Porgera as we all have a duty to protect golden valley and bring peace and harmony to Porgera, we all benefit from Porgera directly and indirectly,” MP added.

Rodnie Watanikam, a community Leader in the district and a Pastor of the Apostolic Church held a meeting with other leaders and had agreed on five resolutions including closing of all mini markets by 5pm, trade stores to be closed at 6pm, no consuming of any form of liquor and no public gatherings in the community until further notice.