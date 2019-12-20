Koiari Payment unlawful says Police Minister

Extorting money from Government by shutting down public service over delayed benefits is illegal. Police Minister, Bryan Kramer, says the payment of more than K4million to the recent strike by Koiari landowners is uncalled for.

Kramer says an investigation will be established and those responsible will be questioned by police. He says landowners must not hold the public in ransom by shutting down services. Kramer says this will not be entertained going forward.

“The State will not print cheques unnecessarily for that matter,” Kramer added.

Kramer says there are procedures to approach State agencies to access benefits by proper channeling of funding.

According to the Koiari landowners, the Finance Department through Secretary Dr Ken Ngangen made known that only the Chief Secretary had powers to release the payment. The landowners then shut down the Rouna 2 Power Station after what they describe as direct neglect by those in authority.

An investigation team is in place to investigate the matter. Minister Kramer says those responsible will be interrogated.

He says the investigation will commence soon.

By Jack Lapauve Jr – EMTV News, Port Moresby