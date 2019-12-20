MAPEX Training Institute hosts third batch of business course graduation

More than 300 Papua New Guineans are now ready for the formal workforce after acquiring business skills through various training courses offered through MAPEX Training Institute. The Institute’s Port Moresby campus held its third batch of business course graduation yesterday at Sports Inn.

With the vision of providing an alternative education system for student drop-outs, Chief Executive Director for MAPEX, Marcus Kara, said the Institutes biggest challenge this year has been funding and competition with other training institutes. However, he added that the Institute continues to prioritise its students regardless of these challenges.

“We will continue to design, plan and deliver quality and industry oriented training programs to equip our children to combat the challenges of this era and move into the future with determination and a spirit of success,” he said.

Since the Institutes’ establishment in 2015, it has been offering training programs in both business and plant/operator courses. Graduating students received various business course certificates and diplomas including accounting, cabin crew training and human resource management.

Member for Samarai Murua, Isi Henry Leonard, who was also present at the occasion said that education is a priority and students are a resource in this sector.

“The most important resource that I want to emphasise on is our children, the future is now and if you want our future to be certain, lets invest in our children,” he stated.

MAPEX Training Institute currently has seven campuses around the country including Lae and Kokopo which are scheduled to have graduations soon. According to Mr Kara, the institute plans to expand to other centres in the near future.

By Pamela Barara – EMTV News Cadet, Port Moresby