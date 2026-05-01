IFC CONDUCTS FIRST TRAINING WORKSHOP WITH CPL FOLLOWING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP 

City Pharmacy Limited (CPL) has kicked off its strategic partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) with the successful delivery of the first collaborative training workshop following the signing of a partnership agreement earlier in March.

According to CPL the workshop marks an important first step in a broader engagement aimed at strengthening primary healthcare delivery, expanding access to quality services, and building long-term sustainability across Papua New Guinea’s healthcare system.

CPL Group Founder Sir Mahesh Patel reinforced the importance of execution and local relevance.

“Partnerships only succeed when ideas can be delivered in practice. This collaboration with IFC is focused on solutions that are achievable on the ground in PNG, aligned with the capacity of our people, and capable of delivering real impact.”

He said by partnering with IFC, CPL joins a network of private sector leaders leveraging international expertise to improve service delivery, governance, and sustainability. IFC’s advisory approach emphasizes capacity building, transparency, environmental and social responsibility, and long-term value creation, principles closely aligned with CPL’s corporate values and national footprint.

Sir Mahesh said the partnership with IFC also aligns with CPL’s broader strategic repositioning, following the divestment of its Stop & Shop supermarket chain operations to sharpen focus on its core business healthcare.

He said the inaugural workshop marks the start of a structured engagement, with further collaborative activities scheduled throughout 2026. These sessions will support CPL teams as they refine expansion plans, strengthen quality and governance frameworks, and progress digital transformation initiatives designed to future-proof healthcare delivery.

He said as the partnership progresses, CPL and IFC are expected to contribute meaningfully to improved patient experiences, stronger internal capability, and the development of a sustainable healthcare model capable of scaling alongside Papua New Guinea’s evolving healthcare needs.

CPL Chief Operating Officer, Pradeep Panda highlighted the value of IFC’s hands-on engagement.

“This workshop is about working closely with IFC to build a strong, integrated model for our clinics and pharmacies. Having access to international expertise while empowering our internal teams creates a meaningful learning process that will ultimately translate into better healthcare outcomes for our communities.”

The inaugural workshop brought together CPL’s executive leadership and cross-functional teams alongside IFC’s international advisory specialists to begin shaping a practical, future-ready model for CPL’s clinics and pharmacies.

Participants represented key functions including Finance, People & Culture, Information Technology, and Projects, reflecting the integrated, organisation-wide approach required to deliver scalable healthcare improvements.

Under the partnership, IFC will support CPL through its global advisory expertise, focusing on three key priority areas critical to healthcare transformation in emerging markets:

• Primary healthcare expansion planning, supporting CPL’s ambition to scale its network of wellness medical centres nationwide.

• Quality and operational improvement, strengthening service delivery standards and patient experience across clinics; and

• Digital health strategy and transformation, enabling technology-driven solutions that improve efficiency, transparency, and access to care.