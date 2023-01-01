KIUNGA ROAD UPGRADE

By Jim John

The Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML) has signed two road project agreements to commence phase two of the upgrading and sealing of the Kiunga-Tabubil highway in the North Fly District and the rehabilitation and sealing of the Daru town roads in South Fly District.

The agreement was signed on the 06th of July 2023 in Port Moresby between OTML and China Railway Construction Engineering Group Co. Limited for phase two of the Kiunga-Tabubil road sealing project, and Leon Enterprise Limited for Daru town roads rehabilitation sealing and upgrade.

The projects are funded under the Government’s Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme (ITCS) program.

Phase one of the Tabubil-Kiunga highway roads sealing from Kiunga to Rwarengre village, 26 kilometers is well underway, and phase two will commence soon. Phase three will follow once further funding is made available through the ITCS.

OTML Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kedi Ilimbit, when speaking at the signing said Western Province will continue to see more changes before mine closure.

“Since 1997 OTML has spent over K600 million on ITCS projects in Western Province and Telefomin District in Sandaun province.

These include high impact priority projects in Health, Education, Law and Justice and Transport Infrastructure and Utilities,” Mr Ilimbit said.

He further added that OTML will continue to provide potential projects in Daru as it is the Provincial Capital of Western Province where the Provincial Government headquarters is located.

He thanked the National Government for increasing the Tax Credit Scheme (TCS) ceiling from 0.75 percent to 2 percent as announced in the 2022 National Budget that will boost the completion of current projects and also provide an opportunity for OTML to commence new projects in its impacted communities.

The new Department of National Planning and Monitoring (DNPM) guidelines as 1 percent for Western Province and another 1 percent for other parts of PNG.

Other major projects being considered include the construction of a new District Court House in Kiunga, the General Hospital in Kiunga, a road link from Kiunga to Nomad, the construction of Atemkit- Kavorabip road and the construction of the road from Alice Pit to the PNG-Indonesian border.

OTML is committed to delivering sustainable economic and social benefits to its communities and the people of Western Province, Papua New Guinea.