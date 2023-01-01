CALL TO END TRIBAL CONFLICT IN ENGA PROVINCE

The ongoing Tribal conflicts in Enga Province have claimed many lives, as well as affecting business operations, schools and people’s daily movement.

This has prompted the Prime Minister James Marape to call on the warring tribes of Enga Province to cease hostilities and lay down their arms.

Prime Minister Marape strongly condemned the recent incident which involved the killing of five suspected hired gunmen, whose graphic images were widely disseminated on social media platforms.

“I want to implore the warring tribes of Enga to abandon violence and also denounce the concept of ‘jungle justice,'” Prime Minister Marape stated.

“In my condemnation of ‘jungle justice,’ I also caution those engaged as hired gunmen that the people of Enga are fed up with their interference in tribal conflicts, as was tragically demonstrated over the weekend. The populace of Enga longs for peace, as was powerfully exemplified when they took matters into their own hands.”

Prime Minister Marape asserted that the Police force has been issued directives to decisively address the ongoing tribal disputes in Enga.

“Police Commissioner David Manning has been mandated to intervene in the persistent tribal confrontations in Enga, to quell the escalation of violence, and to apprehend those who persist in armed conflicts,” he affirmed.

“Furthermore, investigations have been conducted into the financiers of these tribal clashes, many of whom reside outside the province of Enga. To all warring factions in Enga, I am appealing to you to relinquish your weapons and allow the peace initiatives initiated by the Enga Provincial Government to progress.

“Should the law eventually catch up with individuals, such as those involved in recent incidents, incarceration will be the inevitable consequence.

“In the nearby province of Hela, more than 50 tribal fighters have already been apprehended and are presently in custody, undergoing due legal procedures for suitable sanctions.

“Individuals apprehended in possession of firearms will be subject to life imprisonment. It is of utmost importance for those in Enga to take heed of this cautionary message. As we converse, the entire province is currently under heightened scrutiny.”

Prime Minister Marape emphasized that the continuation of tribal violence should not hinder the flow of traffic along the Highlands Highway to vital areas such as the Porgera Gold Mine, Wapenamanda, Wabag, and other critical parts of Enga. He also stressed that the provision of essential services by both the national and provincial governments, including education and healthcare, must remain unaffected.

“Individuals who break the law will face its full consequences,” he warned sternly.

“We are currently evaluating the police structure in Enga, as well as the role of the PNG Defence Force. Special police operations have already been initiated in Enga and the western segment of the Highlands to ensure that the principles of law and order are upheld.”