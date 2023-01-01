FAMILY WELCOMES CREMATED ASHES OF THIRTY ONE YEAR OLD

By Thelma Allingham

Captain Silingin of Aupik village in the Maprik District of East Sepik Province welcomed the cremated ashes of his elder daughter, thirty one year old, who died in Australia.

In small funeral service conducted by Family Tree Funeral Services in Wewak, Captain Silingin received his daughter’s ashes from his son in law, Enoch Masin and his two year old granddaughter Masina Masin.

Accompanying her son in law was Evie’s mum and two younger brothers.

All friends and extended family members gathered in numbers to witness and show their sorrow.

Late Evie Silingin Masin died in Mt Isa, Queensland Australia on August 10th after battling a long term illness.

Late Mrs Masin took up mining engineering after finishing grade 12 at Brandi Secondary school in 2010 and graduated at UNITECH in 2015 before moving to Australia.