KINA BANK WILL CLOSE BOROKO BRANCH

Kina Bank will be permanently closing its Boroko Branch in the National Capital District on Friday 29th of September, 2023.

The closure of the branch is part of Kina’s Branch Remodeling and Expansion Strategy to provide its customers with new and more convenient ways of banking.

The Kina Bank Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Greg Pawson said the closure of the Boroko Branch also reinforces Kina’s Digital Strategy to establish a number of Digital Banking Hubs within Port Moresby.

“As part of the Branch Remodeling and Expansion Strategy, Kina is looking at strategic locations within the country to expand by presence while enhancing our existing branches to better serve our customers.”

Kina Bank is advising customers that have accounts including existing loans with Kina Bank’s Boroko Branch that their account details will not change and that they can still conduct banking at several other Kina Bank’s branches located at Downtown Port Moresby, the Islander and Cameron Road branches at Waigani, the Vision City Branch, and the Jacksons Airport Branch.

Kina Bank customers are also encouraged to register and access the Bank’s digital banking platforms that are fast, efficient, safe and convenient including Eftpos facilities and a suite of Automatic Teller Machines at various locations in NCD.