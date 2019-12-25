In the spirit of sharing the Christmas cheer, BNBM Hardware and Home Centre paid a visit to Children of Moresby South, who were gathered at Ela Beach with a truck load of gifts, food and drinks yesterday evening.

The Initiative comes under Life PNG Care’s Kilo of Kindness program.

According to Director for Life PNG Care, Collin Pake Yakio, the program requests for business houses, individuals and friends to donate a kilo in kind to disadvantaged children around the city. These children are orphans, homeless or don’t have the opportunity to go to school.

Mr Yakio added that the objective of the program is to reach out to less fortunate children in the city and to give them a feel of what Christmas is like.

“The reality is that the disadvantaged group in the society do not know what Christmas means, so we reach them in various ways such as the kilo of kindness program”, he said.

About a hundred children gathered to receive gifts and a home cooked meal with eager smiles and later found shade under the trees to eat.

Mr Yakio said for some of these children, it is their only decent meal for the year.

Branch Manager for BNBM, Johnny Song says BNBM was pleased to be involved with Life PNG Care’s Kilo of Kindness program.

“We are here to give to the homeless and the less fortunate, it is very limited but it is what we can do” Song said.

The program has targeted 600 children in identified areas of the city and it will continue to share the Christmas cheer to children at 5mile, Gordons, Erima and Baruni.

By Pamela Barara – EMTV News Cadet – Port Moresby