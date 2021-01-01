Kavieng sees rise in Law and Order problems

A recent public stabbing of a woman in Kavieng has triggered an outburst by Governor, Sir Julius Chan.

In a statement released yesterday, Governor Chan said, the incident shows the extent of the law and order problems within the Province.

Sir Julius said there were repeated armed hold-ups, attacks on the townspeople, and an increase in squatter settlements. The town is also seeing a rise in the sale of homebrew and other illicit substances.

Governor Chan has now opted to implement a Province-wide curfew starting at 8pm every night until further notice.

Adding that the Vagrancy Act passed by the Provincial Assembly in 2012 will be fully endorsed and authorities will check every squatter and deport those found to be occupying land illegally.

The New Ireland Governor, called on local police to step-up surveillance on the illegal production and sale of homebrew and marijuana.

Governor Chan said these are efforts to make New Ireland a safe place for all to live and work in.

He also called on all New Irelanders to take on the responsibility of law and order and ensure every member of their community is safe and protected.