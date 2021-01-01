Simbu Provicial Administrator’s Case

Suspended Simbu Provincial Administrator, Michael Temai, has been urged to turn-up at the Provincial Headquarters in Kundiawa and pick-up his disciplinary charges and respond within 14 days.

In a statement Simbu Governor, Michael Dua said the notice was issued last Friday.

Governor Dua said this follows an investigation sanctioned by the National Executive Council.

NEC also directed the Department of Personnel Management to liaise with the Simbu Provincial Government and prepare the charges for Mr Temai.

Governor Dua said upon the completion of the investigation there is credible evidence and the former PA needs to respond.

Governor Dua also called on Mr Temai to collect the prepared charges in person.