KAINANTU DDA SUBSIDIZE TERTIARY STUDENTS FEES

950 students from the Kainantu District in Eastern Highlands Province attending tertiary institutions around the country have their school fees subsidized by the Kainantu District Development Authority.

A total of K3.3 million was allocated to subsidized tertiary students fees which the Kainantu DDA allocated K2.3 million, from the District Service Improvement Program (DSIP) fund while the other K1 million Provincial Service Improvement Program fund support came from the Governor Simon Sia to complement the program.

Thousands of people turned up to witness the launching of the Kainantu tertiary students school fee assistance scheme including Obura Wonenara MP and Vice Minister for Finance John Boito, Unggai Bena MP and Vice Minister for National Planning and Monitoring Kinoka Feo, EHP Governor Simon Sia, and the Provincial Executive Council members.

Apart from the school fee subsidy scheme, the Kainantu DDA under the leadership of MP William Hagahuno also commissioned other development projects including five vehicles for different sector managers to use.

Governor Sia was impressed to see Kainantu DDA rollout its first quarter program and admitted that his regime will work closely with other districts in Easter Highlands to drive much needed services to people.