ANSLOM NAMED A FINALIST FOR AWARDS

Dubbed as PNG’s reggae sensation, Anslom Nakikus is one of the talented musical artists named for two international awards.

This was announced by the International Singer Songwriters Association (ISSA) in the United States earlier this week.

Anslom was announced as a finalist for two categories:

International Band of the Year; and

International Male Album of the Year – Love me again

Anslom expressed his gratitude to the Papua New Guineans who supported him and voted for me

“Your votes have spoken and Papua New Guinea is a finalist for two international awards,” he said.

“I am indebted to Dave Segal and the One People Band in South Africa and Emmanuel Muganaua for the engineering and mixing genius on the songs,” the artist added.

Anslom made a special mention of his record label ‘Big Records’ and the management team at Bassline.

The artist is most well-known to break barriers.

Anslom and the other finalists in the United States and from around the world will walk the red carpet at the 2023 ISSA Awards Show in Atlanta, Georgia on the 15th of August.

Founder of ISSA, Tamanie Dove in his remarks during the announcing of the finalists, said that the artists should be proud of themselves for making it into this exclusive list as there were 777 nominations alone for 2023.

Dove emphasized that this is a big step in their careers as record labels and hall of fame organizations pay attention to ISSA.

The ISSA is a platform that honors excellence in individual singers songwriters and musicians worldwide and is based in Atlanta, Georgia in the USA.