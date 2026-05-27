AUSTRALIAN EMPLOYERS ATTEND PNG PALM EXPO 

Multiple Pacific-Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme approved employers have travelled to Papua New Guinea to attend the PNG PALM Expo this week.

Twenty-eight (28) representatives from twenty-three (23) Australian businesses will engage with key partners to gain a deeper understanding of the benefits of employing PNG workers through the PALM scheme.

Australian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, His Excellency Ewen McDonald, said the Expo is an opportunity for Australian PALM employers to learn about Papua New Guinea, its workforce, and invest in building strong partnerships.

“After Port Moresby, employers will travel to East New Britain and East Sepik to follow the journey of a PNG PALM worker first-hand, including visiting communities that have participated in the PALM scheme.

“Australia is working side by side with PNG to grow PNG’s PALM participation and building a competitive labour mobility system. The PALM scheme is one of the strongest examples of the PNG–Australia partnership and the employers attending the expo this week will see that in action,” Mr McDonald said.

The PNG Labour Mobility Unit (LMU) will also facilitate briefings on the recruitment process, worker and family readiness and support available.

PNG participation in the PALM scheme continues to expand, including pathways such as the early childhood education and care (ECEC) pilot, a growing number of aged care workers, and increasing opportunities for semi-skilled roles—giving employers more options to meet workforce needs.

PNG LMU Director, Hakaua Harry said, “by visiting Port Moresby, Wewak and Kokopo, employers can see the worker journey from community to workplace and understand the support that sits behind the program. That understanding helps build strong partnerships and successful employment outcomes.”

The Expo is being delivered jointly by the PNG and Australian governments, under the PNG-Australia PALM Growth Plan.

The Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme allows eligible Australian businesses to hire workers from 9 Pacific Island countries and Timor-Leste when there are not enough local workers available. Through the PALM scheme, eligible businesses can recruit workers for short-term jobs for up to 9 months or long-term roles for between one and 4 years in unskilled, low-skilled and semi-skilled positions.

The PALM scheme helps to fill labour gaps in rural and regional Australia and nationally for agriculture and select agriculture-related food product manufacturing sectors by offering employers access to a pool of reliable, productive workers.