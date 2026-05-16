BBP COMMEMORATES INTERNATIONAL DAY OF FAMILIES THROUGH BOOK DONATIONS TO SCHOOLS IN PORT MORESBY AND GULF PROVINCE

In commemoration of the International Day of Families, Buk bilong Pikinini continues to highlight the important role education and literacy play in strengthening families and communities through the donation of books to schools in both Port Moresby and Gulf Province.

As part of the activities to mark the celebration, Buk bilong Pikinini proudly donated a total of 3,000 library books to two schools across Papua New Guinea to support literacy development and strengthen learning opportunities for children.

June Valley Primary School received 2,000 library books through the generous support of Warrnambool Rotary Club.

Head Teacher Babaga expressed his appreciation for the support, saying:

“The school library has not been operating for almost 13 years, so this donation is truly meaningful for our students, teachers, and the entire school community. We are very grateful to Buk bilong Pikinini for selecting our school to receive these books. This support will help revive our library and create more opportunities for our students to improve their reading skills, gain knowledge, and develop a stronger love for learning. Thanks to all the partners involved for investing in the future of our children.”

With Miaru Primary School receiving 1,000 library books through the support of Svitzer PNG in partnership with Buk bilong Pikinini. The handover took place recently at the Buk bilong Pikinini warehouse in Port Moresby before the books began their journey to the remote Gulf Province community.

The books will travel by PMV and boat to reach the school, reflecting the challenges many remote schools continue to face in accessing quality educational resources.

Representatives from Miaru Primary School shared their appreciation during the handover, acknowledging that the donation will provide children in their remote community with much-needed learning materials and new opportunities to improve literacy skills.

The donations will support the school’s efforts to strengthen its library resources and create more opportunities for students to develop strong literacy skills and a love for reading. The books will provide valuable reading materials for classroom learning, research, and independent reading for both students and teachers alike.

Founder and Vice Chairwoman of Buk bilong Pikinini, Anne-Sophie Hermann, thanked the donors and partners for their continued generous support in helping bring essential books and learning opportunities to children across Papua New Guinea, including some of the most remote communities.

“Your commitment is making a real difference in the lives of children who would otherwise have limited access to learning resources. Investing in a child’s education is one of the most meaningful contributions any organization can make, and the need across PNG remains great. We warmly encourage more partners to join us in this work so that together we can reach more children, open more doors to literacy, and help build brighter futures for our nation.”