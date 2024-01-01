K11M YALO RURAL BRIDGE OPEN

Picture of Yalo Bridge. SUPPLIED PICTURE

By Natasha Ovoi

The K11 million Yalo Rural Bridge, also known as the Epari-Koare Unity Bridge, has been officially opened recently in Southern Highlands Province.

Located at the boarder of Kagua and Pangia districts, the bridge will serve over 20,000 population.

The bridge is set to transform the region by enabling local communities to transport their agricultural produce and livestock with greater ease to main centers like Ialibu-Pangia, Imbonggu, and major hubs such as Mt Hagen and Lae City.

This will potentially lead to better livelihoods for the locals Ialibu-Pangia and Kagua-Erave, the Highlands region and Gulf Province, through Kikori.

With an anticipated lifespan of over 100 years, the Yalo Unity Bridge is designed by Ipro Puloro Engineering and constructed by the China Harbour Engineering Company, the project was executed for a cost-effective K11 million.

The infrastructure project was inaugurated, on behalf of Prime Minister James Marape, by the Minister for Works and Highways, Solan Mirisim.

Mr. Mirisim said that the K11 Million Yalo Rural bridge mark another historic milestone under connect PNG program.