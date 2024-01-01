SUMKAR DDA FUNDED 12KM ROAD

By Lorraine Jimal

Locals from Kama Clan village in Sumkar District in Madang have celebrated a lifetime burden being lifted as they open the new Dimer and Basken road.

Around 3,000 people will be benefiting from the road after decades of inaccessible road network.

Sumkar District Development Authority has made a bold commitment in funding the 12km ring road linking the main highway to the inland ring road of Dimer and Basken communities.

Local MP Alex Suguman Orme challenged the locals to take pride and be responsible for any government service to their area and described as a house door service which they are privilege to have.

“We must know the true value and the meaning of Leadership”. “Leadership is defining as ‘Team Work’, I am just an ordinary appointed member of parliament by the people, I cannot work independently to achieve my vision and goals unless I have a good team.” MP Orme said.

MP Orme said that the DDA would prioritized road accessibility infrastructure for Sumkar inland areas aiming to connect all inland villages of Sumkar to access better road service by year 2033.

Dimer and Basken road opening ceremony took place at Kama Clan village, Ward 26, Dimer four Sumgilbar LLG on July 24, 2024.