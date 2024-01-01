MINISTER WONG COMMENDED

By Malinta Yopolo

Prime Minister James Marape has commended Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources for his efforts in the appoint of a Papua New Guinean to spearhead the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (PIFFA).

This was following the appointment of Noan Pakop by the 23rd Forum Fisheries Committee Ministers in Solomon Islands.

PM Marape said that Minister Wong had shown great exemplary leadership in leading the East New Britain Initiatives and for pushing for the appointment of Noan Pakop across the Pacific region.

Noan Pakop is the 10th Director General of PIFFA and the first Papua New Guinean to hold this position.

PM Marape said this appointment is a strategic move that strengthens PNGs vision to boost fisheries development especially in downstream processing in tuna for the pacific in the country.

He further declared his full support of the East New Britain Pacific Industrial Park Initiative. An upcoming fisheries centre the Marape-Rosso government is developing for catching, processing and export of Tuna for PNG.