Papua New Guinea is missing out on job opportunities, government tax revenue and income-earning opportunities through export of raw materials.

This was revealed by the Minister for Commerce and Industry Henry Jons Amuli during the national stakeholder’s consultation workshop on draft Manufacturing Policy in Port Moresby.

The Manufacturing Policy driven by the Department of Commerce and Industry (DCI) is the first for PNG to provide conducive policy environment to drive growth in the manufacturing industry.

Minister Amuli said while PNG continues to benefit from the windfalls generated from high commodity prices, PNG is also missing out on job opportunities, government tax revenue, and incoming earning opportunities which are transferred abroad when raw resources are exported out of PNG soil.

“As PNG’s economy is growing, the demand for employment is also growing. The Government needs a bigger budget to provide public goods and services. Therefore, as a country we need to create opportunities for nationals to participate in business activities,” Minister Amuli said.

“Manufacturing will drive our Government’s agenda of downstream processing of raw materials in the country which will add value and create economic and employment opportunities,” he said.

Minister Amuli said growth in manufacturing and downstream industries will increase the economic base of PNG.

“This policy on the manufacturing industry is crucial to set the framework for increased efforts and commitment to grow PNG’s manufacturing and downstream industry.

“I commend DCI Secretary David Ganai and department staff for their effort in driving that important policy,” Minister Amuli said.

DCI Secretary David Ganai said the draft Manufacturing Policy is an overarching policy that will create the necessary policy framework for the manufacturing and downstream industry growth in PNG.