JICA signs RD for new project with PNGFA

The PNG Forest Authority and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a Record of Discussion for a new forest project called “Capacity Development project for reducing carbon emissions from forest degradation through commercial logging in PNG”.  

This project has now commenced after RD signing and will be implemented for 3 years upon the arrival of a Japanese expert in the first quarter of 2022. 

The new forest project aims at strengthening the capacity of stakeholders to implement proper logging operations and natural regeneration under the procedures such as the Logging Code of Practice (LCoP) in order to improve the situation of forest degradation, promote low emission logging and ensure that these activities are properly implemented in the field.

At COP26, the United Nations climate change conference held in the United Kingdom in November 2021, the outcome document was released stating that efforts will be made to limit the increase in global average temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The role of PNG, with its vast tropical rainforests, is significant and is attracting attention from around the world. In order to contribute to the achievement of this goal, JICA has agreed to contribute as one of the ways to solve problems through this project.

JICA has been working in partnership with PNGFA since 2011 to address Forest Management and will continue its cooperation through this new project. 

