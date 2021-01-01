Health worker calls for support

By Jim John

Providing basic health care services with limited equipment and medical drugs in rural villages is a real struggle for many health workers serving the rural populace in PNG.

One such health facility is the Obo health centre in Middle Fly District of Western Province. Shortages of medical drugs and lack of medical equipment has been affecting the clinical services in Obo for over 10 years.

According to officer in charge (OIC) Junlai Nawalin, the whole facilities including staff houses have deteriorated and need an immediate maintenance work.

This situation has resulted in patients given open referrals to seek medical assistance at nearby aid posts and health centres in North and South Fly Districts. Currently, three health workers are attending to patients seeking medical assistance.

Most patients within the district seeking medical assistance at Suki health centre, Lake-Murray, Balimo, Aiambak clinic including more than seven island villages are being treated in Obo.

OIC Nawalin says they risk their lives to save patients despite having run down facilities and shortages of medical drugs.

“Our Provincial leaders and district leaders should address health problems in Middle Fly so as North and South Fly Districts. We have many resources that they should work together to establish high quality health facilities within the district or Western Province to cater for increasing number of patients with more emergency cases,” says Nawalin.

He says many times, he uses his personal savings costing more than K2,000 to refer patients to Kiunga District Hospital or the Rumginae Rural Hospital in North Fly District by dinghy which is an economic drain for his family.

“Many snake bite patients, accidents and injuries, child birth and more. Sometimes, when patients travel long distances to get medical help, they die along the way.” says OIC Nawalin.

According to monthly report of the health center, about 700 to 800 patients are treated on a monthly basis whilst 50 to 60 patients are treated on a daily basis.

With limited medical equipment, shortages of medical drugs and run down facilities, health workers in Obo told EMTV News last month that they are in dire need of support and call on both the Provincial Government and district leaders to address this issue for effective health delivery services in rural villages.