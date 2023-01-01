PUBLIC SERVICE PAYROLL AUDITED

By Cecilia Miolol

Public Service Minister, Joe Sungi release the recommendations of the Human Resource Audit conducted on the integrated Public Service Payroll System for the government of Papua New Guinea at yesterday’s parliament sitting.

Minister Sungi told parliament that the government in its commitment to accountability and good governance initiated this independent HR/Payroll System.

“The audit was carried out by Deloitte Touche Tomatshu, a reputable and experienced auditing agency tasked with assessing the system’s effectiveness, and compliance with relevant regulations,” said Minister Sungi.

He said the audit team conducted a thorough review of the HR Payroll System and identified several key findings.

Minister Sungi added that the government takes these findings seriously and immediate actions have been taken and will continue to implement and address the issues raised in the audit report.

An implementation Work Plan to commence implementation of the Findings and Recommendations is now set in motion and requires the support of the government to implement this important reform agenda.