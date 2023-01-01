By: Gladys Kila

AMPUTEES who have lost the use of their lower and upper limbs can expect to live life with much more ease as plans are underway to rollout a program that will make custom-made prosthetic limbs that provides more flexibility.

The program, called the Jaipur Foot Camp Program, will be implemented by the National Department of Health’s National Orthotic Prosthetic Services (NOPS) and Port Moresby General Hospital (PMGH) Physiotherapy Department in partnership with a charity society in India called the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) which is expected to kick off by February next year.

The Jaipur Foot Camp Program is one of the activities listed under the 12-Step Action Plan to Strengthen India-Pacific Island Countries Partnership that was announced by the Prime Minister of India Honourable Narendra Modi during the 3rd Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit earlier in May this year.

To prepare for the Jaipur Foot Camp Program, the PMGH Physiotherapy Department will be screening client amputees at three (3) designated sites which include:

Stop N Shop at Waigani Central, Monday 20 – Tuesday 21, November, 2023 between 9:00 am to 3:00 pm;

Gerehu General Hospital, Wednesday, 22 – Thursday 23, November, 2023 between 9:00 am – 3:00 pm; and

Port Moresby General Hospital on Friday, 24 November, 2023 between 9:00 am – 3:00 pm.

Client amputees who wish to register can visit the NOPS clinic and Physiotherapy Clinic at Port Moresby General Hospital and all clients must be physically present for screening to take place.

It is advisable that clients affected by polio, mild stroke and cerebral palsy and those with leg length discrepancy (LLD) or shortening of the leg that are coming in for screening must bring a clinic card with a medical record number and a pair of shorts.

Clients who are based outside of Port Moresby can visit their local provincial hospital for screening and based on the information collected, technical resources will be shipped to the provincial hospitals that have prosthetic and orthotics services so clients can have access to these resources.

The National Orthotic Prosthetic Services will work with provincial hospitals that do not have prosthetic and orthotic services to deliver the program through their community-based rehabilitation outreach program in 2024.