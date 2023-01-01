HELP WITH MEDICINE SHORTAGE

By: Bradley Mariori

With the medicine shortage issue currently faced in health facilities around the country, Nawaeb District in Morobe has allocated funding to source medicine overseas to help the people in the district. Nawaeb MP Theo Pelgen has allocated funding to source Medicine from India to help supply the Rural Health centre’s and Aid Posts in the district.

Some medicines have arrived and have been delivered to health centres in the district while some are on the way, which includes, paracetamol, amoxicillin, chloroquine etc.

This initiative was done ahead by Pelgen in August through Nawaeb DDA, by allocating funding for the medications to be procured.He thanked the University of Papua New Guinea Nawaeb Students for their initiative in the provision of health equipment for the health centre’s and Aid Posts in the district.

He says this medication they are bringing in will compliment the UPNG Nawaeb Students awareness drive.Both UOG and UPNG students will partner with other Nawaeb Tertiary Students attending the Universities to carry on effective awareness to the LLGs of Nawaeb.

The two week long Awareness aims to address, Social, Health, Lawlessness and Education Issues in all LLGs of the district.The District Administration and NDDA is fully backing this initiative.