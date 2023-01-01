FESTIVE SEASON BEGINS

By: Louis Maingu

For some, November marks the beginning of remarkable festivities that lead up to Christmas. As part of their tradition, City Pharmacy Limited (CPL) group reveals their Christmas lights and decoration in front of excited customers’ yesterday evening at their main stop n shop branch at Waigani Central in Port Moresby.

Papua New Guinea’s largest retailer, CPL group has marked the beginning of its festive season shopping for its customers with its traditional annual Christmas lights reveal yesterday evening. Attending the tradition was the CEO of CPL Navin Raju and the founder and Director of CPL group Sir Mahesh Patel with their staff and the faithful customers of Stop and shop.

Director Patel when addressing the attendees, acknowledged the hardworking staff and loyal customers of Stop N Shop which he highlighted that Christmas is the time to celebrate and be happy. He also acknowledged the loyal customers which he said, without their contribution, CPL will not be able to support community service acts, in this regard by supporting farmers and SMEs.

In his Christmas message to everyone around the country, Sir Mahesh Patel said we all have to be safe and look after our families because this is a time for unity. Though we have a lot of social and economic issues, Patel encourages everyone to put their past and troubles behind and get together as a nation. He said it’s not about regions or provinces, it’s about PNG as a nation.