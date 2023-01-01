INNOVATION PNG 2023 CONFERENCE SET FOR NOVEMBER IN PORT MORESBY

Innovation PNG is the only event of its kind in Papua New Guinea, the conference will provide the opportunity for PNG’s wider business and government community to learn from, be inspired by and engage with the best innovators in country and overseas.

The event will be held at the APEC Haus in Port Moresby from the 9th to the 10th of November, 2023. The conference is a joint initiative of the Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce and Industry and business event specialists, Business Advantage International. The event will cover topic areas such as the digital economy, digital government, how to develop an innovation culture, cyber security, ecommerce, artificial intelligence and technology megatrends.

“Innovation is about creative problem-solving,” said Andrew Wilkins of event co-host, Business Advantage International.

Mr Wilkins stated that this educational conference will best suit young people reason being they are well versed with technology innovation.

The event is aimed at equipping participants with innovation skills, so there will be workshops, panel discussions and networking sessions.

Innovation PNG will include a full-scale Expo, featuring technology and other relevant products and services.

On the 9th of November, there will be a special Innovation PNG Awards gala dinner, which will award and recognize some of PNG’s most innovative organizations.