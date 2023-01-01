In an effort to address sustainable land use, environmental conservation, forest governance and natural resource management in PNG.

USAID PNG Sustainable Landscapes program are hosting a workshop in Port Moresby, from the 26th-30th June 2023, participants include key implementing partners and stakeholders which include representatives from the government departments, the private sector, academia, and community-based organizations to review and assess the PNGSL program implementation in PNG’s Madang and Morobe provinces.

The purpose of the workshop is to help participants identify challenges and proposed solutions to address issues of land governance, resource management, and land use affecting communities in the two provinces. The workshop also allowed participants to review priority activities, areas for partnership, and best practices in sustainable land use, protection of natural resources, and promoting the rights of landowners and community efforts in natural resource management.

During the sessions, participants were encouraged participants to work with the private sector in the forestry and agricultural sector to identify value chains and market chains that allow sustainable practices to support Small and Medium Enterprises. Dr. Gae Gowae, USAID PNG Sustainable Landscapes Program Chief of Party speaking at the workshop said, “it is important to bring key partners together to plan, prioritize and collaborate in supporting the government’s efforts to promote sustainable land use practices and natural resource management in the country.”