INDIAN NAVAL VESSELS VISITED PNG SHORES

Two of the Indian Naval Vessels (INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata) visited Papua New Guinea this week. Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister James Marape welcomed the two vessels and expressed enthusiasm for the goodwill stating that, it signifies a promising future for India-Papua New Guinea relations.

The naval visit is following the historic visit of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May this year, which reinforces the bilateral ties between the two nations.

In a reception held on the two vessels on Thursday August 3rd evening in Port Moresby Harbour with Prime Minister Marape and other Government Ministers, Governors, members of the diplomatic corps, business community, public service and military personnel, Prime Minister Marape emphasized on the significance of their visit from distant shores which had left a lasting impact on the nation.

“We appreciate the presence of these two esteemed navy ships in Port Moresby Harbour,” Prime Minister Marape expressed.

“May this visit be the inception of regular exchanges and collaborations between our defense force and the Indian defense force, fostering stronger bonds between our two navies,” he added.

Prime Minister Marape highlighted the existing robust government-to-government and people-to-people relationship between India and Papua New Guinea, expressing the desire to further strengthen these ties through increased engagements and cooperation in various sectors.

While INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata vessels were in Port Moresby from August 2nd -4th, they engaged with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force, allowing for opportunities to build understanding and camaraderie.

The visit of the Indian naval vessels signifies a positive step towards enhancing mutual cooperation and friendship between India and Papua New Guinea. The governments of both nations remain committed to deepening their partnership for the benefit of their people.