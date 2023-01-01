IMMUNIZATION IMPORTANT TO SAVE GUARD FUTURE GENERATION

Immunization exercise is an important program that will save the future generations from diseases that affect children at an early age.

A supplementary vaccination campaign is currently in progress in Goroka, Eastern Highlands province. All health workers including social mobiliser with the assistance of ward councilors and community leaders are currently doing foot patrol in the eight districts since its launch last month.

Director for Public Health in Eastern Highlands Province Dr Max Manape said, collective action is required to stop the dangerous trend of routine immunization backsliding and the reemergence of vaccine preventable disease.

He asserted that, it is very important that all parents must bring their children less than five years for vaccination and complete their routine immunization schedule.

The threat posed by Measles and Rubella is imminent and parents, leaders and concern authorities must take collective approach by creating a conducive environment for future generations to live healthy and happy.

The immunization campaign coverage is progressing well into the fifth week as health workers are currently in all eight districts working tirelessly to implement the program.