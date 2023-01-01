TRANFORMING PORT MORESBY CITY

The National Capital District Commission, the NCD Governor Powes Parkop and other relevant authorities have been working tirelessly to keep the capital city clean.

In doing so, they imposed Betelnut regulation recently to keep Boroko Central Business District (CBD) free from sale and consumption of the nut which contributes to untidiness.

In supporting the call and move, the Prime Minister James Marape is calling the people of Papua New Guinea to be united and support the NCD governor in his endeavor to elevate Port Moresby’s status of “the best city in the Pacific.”

The Prime Minister called for mutual respect and community engagement while addressing the crowd this week Wednesday at Boroko, during the launching of the ‘Boroko Precinct Transformation Project’ conducted by the National Capital District Commission (NCDC).

To support this ambitious project, the National Government has pledged a K20 million commitment to the NCDC. The funds will be utilized to implement city-wide security camera installations, with the aim of enhancing safety and security for all residents.

Boroko was once regarded as a vibrant and thriving hub of Port Moresby during the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, unfortunately experienced a decline, plagued by rising crime rates and an unsightly environment marred by littering and betelnut spitting.

The ‘Boroko Precinct Transformation Project’ sets out to revive Boroko’s former splendor, embracing a zero-tolerance policy toward crime, littering, and the sale and spitting of betelnut in the area. Subsequently, the project aims to extend these improvements to other parts of Port Moresby.

PM Marape expressed his support for Governor Parkop’s vision of establishing Port Moresby as the premier city in the Pacific by 2030, urging the nation to rally behind this shared objective and contributes to its realization.

“I endorse his vision, and I urge you all to endorse it too. Let us unite in our efforts and make it a reality,” PM Marape asserted.

“As Papua New Guineans residing in various regions across the country, we must all play our part.”

“The most significant contribution we can make is to honor and respect one another and the communities in which we reside.”

“Do not expect the Prime Minister to solely develop the country if you are not actively contributing in your own small way. It starts with respecting others and the communities in which we live,” PM Marape said.

Prime Minister Marape urged the youth, particularly those found wandering the streets of Boroko and Port Moresby, to seize opportunities for second-chance education, fostering personal development and creating avenues for small business growth and forget about petty crimes.