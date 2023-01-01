NORTH FLY SET TO OPEN VANILLA INDUSTRIAL CENTRE

By Jim John

In recent years, vanilla farming has gradually increased within the district, hence, the newly built Agro Industrial Centre (AIC) Fly Vanilla is set to be opened at the Samagos Department of Primary Industries (DPI) agriculture centre to cater for the farmers.

Member for North Fly James Donald said, “agriculture is a way forward for all; therefore, the new Industrial centre will boost vanilla farming not only in North Fly but Western Province as a whole.”

He encouraged his people to tap into vanilla farming as the AIC is set in Kiunga.

“Locals, you should not depend on Ok Tedi Mining but plough your land that will generate income for you,” he said.

Mr Donald says the development partners within the province that includes the Fly River Provincial Government (FRPG), WestAgro Holdings (WAH), Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF), Innovative Agro Industry (IAI), Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML), and North Fly DDA have worked together for change and that people need to be self-reliant.

In 2021, North Fly DDA purchased 115 shares worth K1.15 million with OTDF aiming at increasing agribusiness in all 115 rural villages within the district.

MP James Donald clarified that all 115 wards in North Fly are the shareholders to this industry through the DDA in Fly Vanilla Limited a K42.9 million agribusiness enterprise.

He added that all dividends are arranged to be paid back to the wards for their ward development project and other activities.

Meantime, the Minister for Agriculture Aiye Tambua, Western Governor Taboi Awi Yoto, all MP’s of the four districts including the representatives of development partners will officially launch the industrial centre at Samagos in Kiunga this Friday, June 30th 2023.