HUON GULF DISTRICT SUBSIDIZES TUITION FEES FOR TERTIARY STUDENTS

Pictured: Electoral Officers from the Huon Gulf District Development Authority posing with Huon Gulf students inside the University of Goroka campus with the K50,000 cheque that will be used to subsidize their tuition fees. (Supplied Image)

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Huon Gulf District Development Authority (HGDDA) has recently approved K50,000 to subsidize school fees for its students studying at the University of Goroka in the Eastern Highlands Province.

Chairman of HGDDA and Minister for Community Development, Youth and Religion Hon.Jason Peter firmly believes in the integral human development as education is the way forward.

Electoral officers were present at the campus to present the K50,000 cheque to the University of Goroka Administration on behalf of Minister Peter.

A total of 50 students from the district are currently attending UoG which will see each student being assisted with a K1,000 tuition fee subsidy accordingly.

Minister Peter highlighted that he will continue to subsidize tuition fees for students from his district attending tertiary institutions throughout the country.

The Huon Gulf District is one of the nine districts of Morobe Province.