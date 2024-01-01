MEDICAL SUPPLIES NEEDED IN MIDDLE FLY DISTRICT

By Jim John

More patients have been treated at the Obo health center due to recent flood experienced in Middle Fly District of Western Province.

Patients are being diagnosed with fever, head ache, diarrhea, vomiting and irritating cough.

Health workers in Obo confirmed they are doing their best to treat the patients with available medicines and some basic supplies have gone out of stock.

These include anti venom, anti-malarial, antibiotics, amoxicillin, artemether injection and hydrocortisone injections.

Snake bite cases have not been reported yet in Obo, however staff members said patients from the surrounding affected island villages are yet to receive proper health care due to far distances to access treatment in Obo.

About 10 to 15 patients have been treated on a daily basis and more are expected to receive from the affected villages.

Gardens belonging to locals are under water and people are cutting sago trees to collect its starch for food.

According to locals in Obo, high flood have covered all water wells for drinking, therefore people are using collected rainwater to drink and cook.

Health workers in Bosset are also facing similar situation where more patients have been treated at the health centre in Bosset.

Health workers in Middle Fly said the recent flooding has put more pressure on them to attend to patients, therefore more basic medical supplies are needed at this time to treat the patients.

In recent years, Western Provincial authorities have warned the people of Middle Fly to settle on higher ground due to such flood experience in the province.

However, Middle Fly people say they cannot move to higher ground due to no road connection and airport which has been affecting their lives.