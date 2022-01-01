HIV/AIDS STATISTICS

National Aids Council Secretariat Acting Director Tony Lupiwa has stated that Covid 19 has slowed down, and the Government needs to refocus on HIV/AIDS.

Acting Director Lupiwa said the statistics of HIV/AIDS infections and death increases in the country on a daily basis.

He made these statements during the launching of the World Aids day theme at the head office in Port Moresby last week.

“Last year 58 000 people living with HIV/AIDS, 3800 new infections and 660 people died of HIV/AIDS” Tony Lupiwa said.

“This year statistics will increase due to election related activities where people go and sleep with any man or women” he said.

The acting director further added that next year they expect an increase in numbers as per current trends.

He further stated that condom usage is also declining and this is another contributing factor for the increase in number of infections.

Mr Lupiwa said people need to change their attitude and behavior to control the spread of the disease.

As December the 01st approaches the National Aids Council Secretariat will strongly emphasize on the government to fund HIV/AIDS awareness programs in the country.