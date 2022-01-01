The official launching of the East-West Highway redevelopment in Manus province took place on Thursday last week.

The Speaker of Parliament and Manus Open MP Job Pomat with Manus Governor Charlie Benjamin were there at the Momote airport to receive the invited guests.

Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso was there on behalf of the Prime Minister James Marape for the official launching while Prime Minister attended the Kavieng Airport Terminal opening in Kavieng New Ireland province.

Hundreds of people throughout the province gathered at the NBC beach front to witness the ceremony.

The guests and the members of parliament were officially welcomed by the governor for Manus Charlie Benjamin.

Governor Benjamin thanked the Pangu led government for giving such services to his province.

“We are fortunate and believe that Marape Rosso government will hold us in heart when considering projects in future” Governor Benjamin said.

“To my people in Manus when road project starts, other projects will follow soon. Electricity will follow the road project to reach the people, including agriculture” Governor said.

Minister for Works and Highways Solan Mirisim highlighted that this initiative is part of the Marape Rosso government’s policy to connect the missing links throughout the country.

He further elaborated that this is one of the six projects that will be taking place in the coming months.

Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso in his keynote speech explained the importance of having access to a good road network.

“Transport infrastructure is a key enabler for socio economic development and for the progress of a country” Deputy PM Rosso said.

“Without good transport connection, we will carry cargo and walk long distance” Deputy PM said.

He assured the people and the leaders of Manus province that this project will be completed from Lorengau to the Western end of Manus province.

A total of K16million cheque was presented to Covec contractor as an upfront payment.

Deputy Prime Minister also urged the people to look after the contractor and not to demand for money when they reach their shores but to support them.