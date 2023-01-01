K5.3 MILLION FOR 150 MEN DONGA PROJECT

By Jim John



The eight Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) and Mine village women and children Associations in Western Province have committed K5.3 million to invest in the 150 men Donga Project, an opportunity provided by Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML) for its Bige operations.



Speaking on behalf of all the presidents of the Associations, the president of Suki Fly Gogo Women and Children’s Association Mrs. Saridu Saudi thanked OTML for giving them the opportunity to invest in Ok Tedi project.



She also applauded Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF) for all its administrative and development support for the women and children programs in the regions impacted by the mine and the province as a whole.



” I speak with a joyful heart as we present this funding to OTML,” she said. She expressed that this is a major investment for them as they seek partners to collaborate with.



The Chief Executive Officer of OTDF Mr. Havini Vira thanked all the women leaders for committing K5.3 million to the 150 men donga project.



“This commitment reflects the women’s dedication to partner in growth, progress and improved livelihoods for all. This investment will generate profits that will support the women’s development activities beyond mine closure,” he said.



OTML Manager for Economic Programs, Steve Hoap, received the dummy cheque recently this week at the Cassowary Hotel in Kiunga.



