HEOs TO RECEIVE BETTER BENEFITS

Over 600 Health Extension Officers (HEOs) throughout Papua New Guinea will now receive an improved salary and allowances starting this year-to-year 2025, after the signing of a memorandum of agreement between the Department of Personnel Management and National Department of Health.

The last agreement was signed in 2011 and ended in 2013, it has been 10 years since the renewal of this agreement.

Health Extension Officers serve in some of the remotest parts of PNG. After a decade of dedication in serving the people, NDoH and DPM have announced the improved benefits for this group of people.

Secretary for the Department of Personnel Management Taies Sansan stated the contents of the agreement.

“Apart from the 4 existing claims, the improvements made include increased domestic market allowance, consolidated overtime and on-call allowance, increase to mental health allowance, book allowance and new back log claim which is approved called Rural HEOs attraction allowance of K3,000 per annum.

It is expected that by pay 26 of 2023, these better conditions will be implemented.

Secretary Sansan called on Department of Treasury and Finance and Provincial Health Authority CEOs to ensure that this agreement is implemented after been approved and signed today.

Secretary for National Department of Health Dr Osbourne Liko shared the same sentiment and extended his gratitude to the HEOs that have ensured there was service continuation all these years.

This agreement is a way of recognizing the efforts of HEOs in rural settings.