HEAD OF WORLD’S BIGGEST GOLD MINER, NEWMONT, MET WITH PRIME MINISTER MARAPE IN FIRST OFFICIAL VISIT TO PNG

Pictured: Prime Minister James Marape and recently-appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Newmont, Tom Palmer (Supplied Image)

Prime Minister James Marape has met with recently-appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Newmont, Tom Palmer, in the National Capital this week.

Mr. Palmer paid a courtesy call on PM Marape at his office in Sir Manasupe Haus to update him on his visit to the country, which is primarily to Newmont’s mining sites to “understand the operations better” in line with the company’s new plans for 2024 going forward.

Prime Minister Marape thanked Mr Palmer and assured him of his government’s commitment to work with the developer in all its projects covering Lihir and Wafi-Golpu.

The Prime Minister also commended Mr. Palmer and Newmont for heeding several of his recommendations, including getting PNG to have its own operation in reference to Newmont’s worldwide business portfolio; and engaging in the conversation on IPO (Initial Public Offering) at the Port Moresby Stock Exchange to open up the stock market to Papua New Guineans.

Their conversation also touched on temporary solutions for the current fuel shortage for the mines’ operations; corporate tax revenue from Lihir; and local ownership content in Lihir Mine come the next review of the mining contract in 2035.