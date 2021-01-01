SP PNG Hunters Depart

Share the News











It was a long two weeks in isolation for the SP PNG Hunters players, but finally yesterday afternoon, the team took off for Brisbane where they will be in quarantine for two weeks before they head to their new location in the Gold Coast.

After a positive case of covid 19 had forced the team into quarantine after their first attempt to travel two weeks ago.

They were finally farewelled by the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape, Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League officials the Australian High Commission, and sponsors who turned up.

It was an exciting yet lonely takeoff for the team, with no family members present to bid them farewell, no hugs and kisses, just the team walking on to the plane and taking off to Brisbane.

Chief Executive Officer of PNGRFL Stanley Hondina said not all the players got on the plane with just a travelling party of 30 which included players and Coaching staff.

Hondina added other players will travel later on and meet up with the team at the Gold Coast.

Hondina did confirm that Stanton Albert was one of the players that didn’t take off to Brisbane he and other players (names withheld) will be making their way to Australia sometime in the coming weeks.