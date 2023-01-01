HAGEN CITY DRIVERS WARNED

By Samuel Raitano

A vehicle accident this morning along the four-lane highway at Kimininga, Mt Hagen city has compelled Police to warned motorists about careless driving.

Western Highlands Provincial Police Commander John Sagom said all drivers should know that Mt Hagen City now has increased number of vehicles unlike the past, and traffic laws must be observed properly.

According to a brief update by PPC Sagom, regarding the accident today, the 25-seater bus drove out from Koglamp road whilst a 15-seater bus drove from the city and was heading to Kagamuga Airport. Both PMV buses were loaded with passengers.

According to Traffic police, the driver of the Coaster bus was at fault by underestimating the speed of the 15-seater bus and turning on to the freeway without care.

Upon arriving at the accident scene and from statements by independent witnesses, the driver of the Coaster bus was arrested and formally charged for driving without due care and attention.

PPC Sagom said care must be taken as freeways provide fast movement of vehicles especially during rush hours which is in the mornings and evenings.

Drivers are warned to take all necessary measures to avoid accidents.

He added that police will not hesitate to enforce traffic laws on road traffic offenders.

PPC Sagom said PMV drivers must at all times be mindful of the fact that they were carrying passengers and utmost care must be taken when transporting them.

He said in the recent past, there have been frequent accidents occurring and this was due to unnecessary speeding.

Drivers are now warned that police will strictly enforce traffic laws on traffic lawbreakers. Pedestrians on the road are also urged to be cautious as accidents do occur anytime, so don’t be absent minded whilst walking on pathways.