GENDER SENSITIZATION AND LEADERSHIP WORKSHOP CONDUCTED IN LLG

By Wasita Royal

Livuan Reimber Local Level Government (LLG) in Gazelle District of East New Britain was fortunate to have one of the important programs facilitated in their LLG on Friday the 19th of May.

This program was based on Gender Equality Disability Social Inclusion (GEDSI). With the theme “Promoting GEDSI at the Ward Level through community engagement”, the team aimed to engage all the local environmental public health system in the LLG and support committees in the wards by empowering them through information to perform their duties with enthusiasm and integrity.

A total of 60 participants consisting of law and order and health committees including councillors and ward recorders have participated in the workshop that was facilitated by East New Britain Provincial Health Authority-GEDSI Unit and the Senisim PNG Team.

According to the LLG Environmental Health and Safety Officer Magreth Yaigom, the participants were motivated through the workshop and were able to fully understand GEDSI which was a successful and educational program.

She added that many of the participants have requested for more advocacy programs on GEDSI to be carried out in the wards after understanding its importance.

The key message in the workshop was “Senis long leadership I mas kamap long mi yet pastem.”