GRAVELLING FOR YALU ROAD IN WABAG DISTRICT BEGINS

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Yalu Road in Wabag District is one of Enga Province’s famous traditional salt trade routes that extends from Enga Province into Kutubu in the Southern Highlands Province and Gulf Province respectively.

The construction of this vital road project (Yule Road Project) began last year and is continuing with graveling work that started recently and is continuing.

The first phase of the famous Yalu Road is being constructed by the Wabag District Development Authority (WDDA) starting at Aiyel Valley near the Wapenamanda District electoral border, into Irelya in the Wabag Rural Local Level Government.

This was highlighted by the MP for Wabag Open and Minister for Health, Dr. Lino Tom.

The People’s Party parliamentary leader noted that once the first phase is completed, the WDDA will extend the road link into Tsak Valley in the Wapenamanda District to provide an alternate route out of Tsak.

The MP sincerely acknowledged the land owners and the hard working construction team led by Andrew Pangali for making the graveling stage of this important road link come into fruition.