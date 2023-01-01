GRADE 10 WRITTEN EXPRESSION EXAMINATION A SUCCESS

The Secretary for Education, Dr Uke Kombra has thanked schools and students’ nationwide for the successful conduct of the Grade 10 Written Expression Examinations last week Thurday, despite two minor setbacks.

According to Dr Kombra, the first issue was reported by Nissan High School in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville. The department faced challenges to do with the delivery of exam papers to the school because of bad weather.

He added that the second issue was to do with the late request to the Department by Ovan Technical High School in Eastern Highlands Province and Mendi Secondary School in Southern Highlands Province for Braille Exam for their students.

“I believe these provinces sorted the students out through their local Callan Services,” Dr Kombra said.

He gave assurance that the Education Department will ensure that the upcoming national examinations will be brailed for these students.

The next lot of national examinations coming up include the Grade 12 Written Expression on Monday, 7th August, the Lower Secondary School Certificate (Grade 10) on Monday, 9th to Friday, 13th October followed by the Upper Secondary School Certificate (Grade 12) on Monday, 16th to Friday, 20th October and the Certificate of Basic Education (Grade 8) on Monday, 23rd to Friday, 26th October.

Dr Kombra made a call to parents, guardians and communities at large to support their children’s education as they are our future leaders.