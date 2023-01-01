RUNWAY CONDITIONS

On the 21st of May 2023, the National Airports Corporation (NAC) reported the cracked surface of the Tokua Runway spanning for 161 meters. This has caused the downgrade of flights to Dash 8 fleets into Tokua Airport and prompted the traveling public’s concerns on the shortened runway.

During question time in the Parliament today, the newly sworn in Member of Parliament and Rabaul Open MP, Dr Allan Marat brought to the attention of the Parliament the recent incident at Tokua Airport.

He questioned the Minister for Civil Aviation, Walter Schnaubelt on the measures taken to ensure that there is quality construction of runways nationwide to ensure the safety of the traveling public.

Minister Schnaubelt responded saying, National Airports Corporation is currently working to maintain the damaged Tokua Runway and this will possibly take weeks. He added, they have not had the opportunity to inspect other runways throughout the country due to funding.

A supplementary question was raised by the Deputy Opposition Leader and Member for Kiriwina/Goodenough Open, Douglas Tomuriesa on the lack of Civil Aviation Safety Authority inspectors.

Minister Schnaubelt has given assurance to the public that this issue will be addressed once his office receives an official report from NAC.