GPST present gifts to Gulf Komara players

The PRK Gulf Komara Football Club players for 2021 today received food hampers as a token of appreciation for the efforts in this year’s Kumul Petroleum National Soccer League season.

With a suspended season confirmed to continue next year, the the Gulf Komara side are currently sitting on 2nd place in the National Soccer League Competition with five games remaining.

Overall, they played eight games in this season winning six of their matches, with one draw and a loss.

As appreciation for making an effort to maintain a spot in the top three of the competition, the team were presented hampers by Gulf Province Sports Trust (GPST) Chief Executive Officer, Lawrence Lahari and Secretary Carol Mom.

Lahari challenged the team to go one better in season 2022 and do it for late Chairman Imbi Tagune.