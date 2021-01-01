25.3 C
Port Moresby
December 24, 2021

Athletics News Sport

Athletics PNG complete selections for Mini Pacific Games

by EMTV Online243

Athletics PNG has now completed its initial round of selections for the Pacific Mini Games being held in Saipan, Northern Marianas in June 2022.

The selections followed after the success of the PNG Air National Championships in Kimbe earlier this month and the Grand Prix competitions in Port Moresby (July) and Kimbe (November),

This early selection is necessitated due to limited major competition opportunities during the first quarter of  2022 and final nominations being due in April 2022. 

These selections place the listed athletes on notice that they need to remain focused, continue with their training commitment and be well prepared for final selection trials to be held during March and April. Squad members not included in this first round of selections now have time to demonstrate improved performances to gain selection prior to the entry deadline.

Discussions will be held with individual athletes to clarify any questions that may arise from the current selections.

Headed up by Olympian Rellie Kaputin, a total of 19 male and 14 female athletes are being nominated to PNG Olympic Committee for inclusion in this first round, as follows

LeroyKamau100m , 200m   4*100m
EmmanuelAnis100m  4*100m
PaiasWisil100m  4*100m
TerrenceTalio200m  4*100m
AlphonseIgish 4*100m
DanielBaul400m , 110H  400H  4*400m
EmmanuelWanga400m    4*400m
JonathanDende4*400m
EphraimLerkin400m H  , 800m
AdolfKauba800m
GeorgeYamak1500m
AquilaTuralom1500m , 3000m Steeple
AbelSiune3000m Steeple
DiluGoiye5000m , 10000m
SiuneKagl5000m , 10000m
EldanTotiLJ   HJ
PenielRichardLJ , HJ  , TJ
KaroIgaOctathlon , HJ 
LakonaGeregaJavelin
                           
ToeaWisil100m   200m  , Relays
IsilaApkup200m   400m   Relays
LeonieBeu200m   400m   Relays
MonicaKorowi100m  , 4*100m
AdrineMonagi100m H   4*100m
EdnaBoafobHeptathlon , 400m H
AnnieTopalTriple Jump , Long Jump
ScholasticaHerman1500m
AinaGoir1500m
MaryKua1500m
MaryTenge5000m , 3000m Steeple
RellieKaputinLong Jump , Triple Jump
SharonToakoJavelin    Discus
JackieTravertzHammer

The preliminary selections include a total of 11 athletes who are currently based in the USA along with athletes based in NCD , Central , Lae , Goroka (NSI) , Simbu , ENB and WNB.

Provision has been made for additional selections to occur during 2022.  Selectors will be targeting events where limited selections have been made and in particular will be targeting the hurdles and the distance running events. Final selection for the men’s 200m and 400m is expected to be very competitive and the final three nominees will be determined after considering the indoor competition results in the USA during January and February.  Currently there are many events where  only one or two athletes have been named hence there is scope to add further athletes who perform well and therefore prove themselves worthy of selection prior to the April deadline.

Athletics PNG hopes to be able to stage specific trials for the 3000m steeplechase in March however this will depend on funding as it requires identified athletes being flown to Port Moresby. A half marathon trial is also planned for Lae no later than the first week of April. Nominations for Team Management and Coaching positions are going through the process of review and endorsed by the PNG Olympic Committee and an announcement will be made early next year.

