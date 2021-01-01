Athletics PNG complete selections for Mini Pacific Games

Athletics PNG has now completed its initial round of selections for the Pacific Mini Games being held in Saipan, Northern Marianas in June 2022.

The selections followed after the success of the PNG Air National Championships in Kimbe earlier this month and the Grand Prix competitions in Port Moresby (July) and Kimbe (November),

This early selection is necessitated due to limited major competition opportunities during the first quarter of 2022 and final nominations being due in April 2022.

These selections place the listed athletes on notice that they need to remain focused, continue with their training commitment and be well prepared for final selection trials to be held during March and April. Squad members not included in this first round of selections now have time to demonstrate improved performances to gain selection prior to the entry deadline.

Discussions will be held with individual athletes to clarify any questions that may arise from the current selections.

Headed up by Olympian Rellie Kaputin, a total of 19 male and 14 female athletes are being nominated to PNG Olympic Committee for inclusion in this first round, as follows

Leroy Kamau 100m , 200m 4*100m Emmanuel Anis 100m 4*100m Paias Wisil 100m 4*100m Terrence Talio 200m 4*100m Alphonse Igish 4*100m Daniel Baul 400m , 110H 400H 4*400m Emmanuel Wanga 400m 4*400m Jonathan Dende 4*400m Ephraim Lerkin 400m H , 800m Adolf Kauba 800m George Yamak 1500m Aquila Turalom 1500m , 3000m Steeple Abel Siune 3000m Steeple Dilu Goiye 5000m , 10000m Siune Kagl 5000m , 10000m Eldan Toti LJ HJ Peniel Richard LJ , HJ , TJ Karo Iga Octathlon , HJ Lakona Gerega Javelin Toea Wisil 100m 200m , Relays Isila Apkup 200m 400m Relays Leonie Beu 200m 400m Relays Monica Korowi 100m , 4*100m Adrine Monagi 100m H 4*100m Edna Boafob Heptathlon , 400m H Annie Topal Triple Jump , Long Jump Scholastica Herman 1500m Aina Goir 1500m Mary Kua 1500m Mary Tenge 5000m , 3000m Steeple Rellie Kaputin Long Jump , Triple Jump Sharon Toako Javelin Discus Jackie Travertz Hammer

The preliminary selections include a total of 11 athletes who are currently based in the USA along with athletes based in NCD , Central , Lae , Goroka (NSI) , Simbu , ENB and WNB.

Provision has been made for additional selections to occur during 2022. Selectors will be targeting events where limited selections have been made and in particular will be targeting the hurdles and the distance running events. Final selection for the men’s 200m and 400m is expected to be very competitive and the final three nominees will be determined after considering the indoor competition results in the USA during January and February. Currently there are many events where only one or two athletes have been named hence there is scope to add further athletes who perform well and therefore prove themselves worthy of selection prior to the April deadline.

Athletics PNG hopes to be able to stage specific trials for the 3000m steeplechase in March however this will depend on funding as it requires identified athletes being flown to Port Moresby. A half marathon trial is also planned for Lae no later than the first week of April. Nominations for Team Management and Coaching positions are going through the process of review and endorsed by the PNG Olympic Committee and an announcement will be made early next year.